Female and Dog Rescued from Fire on Burger Drive in Gary New Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – In the early morning hours of Friday morning, the Duluth Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 40 Burger Drive.

When crews arrived on scene, they found a heavy volume of smoke with a confirmed report of an elderly female and dog still in the trailer home.

After some difficulty due to the layout and storage in the trailer, crews were able to safely remove the woman and dog from the home. She was conscious and transported by ambulance to St. Luke’s hospital. The dog appeared to be in good health as well.

Nineteen firefighters responded to the call and initial damages are estimated at $40,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.