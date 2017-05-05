Firefighters Announce Endorsement of Van Nett for City Council

DULUTH, Minn. – IAFF Local 101 Duluth Firefighters have announced their endorsement of Duluth City Council 4th District candidate, Renee Van Nett.

“Renee truly understand our role in the community and the services we provide,” stated Local 101 President, Pete Johnson. “We value her willingness to step up and lead.

“I am thrilled to receive this endorsement,” said Van Nett. “The firefighters mean a lot to me. I have seen first hand how they treat people. They provide the same concern and compassionate care to Duluthians that they would show their own family members in an emergency.”

Van Nett announced her race for the 4th District seat in February.