Gander Mountain to Remain Open in Hermantown

Store Does Have Sign that Says "Going out of Business"

DULUTH, Minn.-Despite recent rumors, the Gander Mountain store in Hermantown is not closing.

The owner of Gander Mountain has said via a Twitter that the Duluth location will remain open.

There are signs on the building that say “Going out of Business,” but that is part of a liquidation process.

The Gander Mountain Corporation, which was founded in Minnesota, did declare bankruptcy earlier this year.