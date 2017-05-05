Local Horse Barns Open to Public Sunday

Event Educates Public about Horseback Riding and Care

DULUTH, Minn. – This weekend Northland horse barns are opening up to the public.

The Duluth Area Horse Trail Alliance is encouraging anyone interested in horseback riding to stop by, no matter the age.

The 3rd Annual Horses in your Neighborhood event is held to get folks of all ages excited about horseback riding, and also educate about trail courtesy and horse care.

DAHTA representatives will be at each barn to share information about the organization’s goals and progress.

The event will run from 1:00-3:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 7.

The event is free and no pre-registration is required.

For more information on the DAHTA head to duluthhorsetrails.org.

Participating Barns: