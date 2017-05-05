Madison Man Convicted of Sex Trafficking

Evidence presented at trial showed he had been engaged in the conduct since 2010

MADISON, Wis. – A jury reached a guilty verdict after less than three hours, following a four-day trial of a Madison man, who was involved in prostitution and sex trafficking.

Attorney General Brad Schimel announced Friday, that Maurice Adonis Withers, 28, was found guilty on Thursday of six counts of sex trafficking and three counts of interstate trafficking for prostitution.

Withers was convicted of two counts of sex trafficking a minor, three counts of sex trafficking by force or threats or coercion, one count of attempted sex trafficking by force or threats or coercion, one count of transporting a minor form Wisconsin to Nevada with the intent that the minor engage in prostitution, and two counts of transporting individuals from Wisconsin to Nevada with the intent they engage in prostitution.

According to court documents, evidence presented at trial included testimony from five victims and statements that the defendant made via Facebook, as well as cell phone video, were introduced as proof that Withers had engaged in sex trafficking. Evidence showed that Withers had been engaged in the conduct since at least 2010.

His sentencing is set for July 17, 2017. He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years to a maximum of life in prison on the four counts of sex trafficking of adults by force. Two counts of sex trafficking a minor hold a mandatory minimum of 10 years to a maximum of life, and a maximum of 10 years for the two counts of transporting an individual for prostitution.