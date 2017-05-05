McDonald’s Gives Out Fry Forks or ‘Frorks’

First 50 People to Order an Artisan Sandwich Got the Frorks

DULUTH, Minn.- McDonald’s on London Road in Duluth was offering Frorks Friday, for the first 50 people to try out one of their new artisan sandwiches.

Frorks are rubber fork handles that can be turned in to the shape of a fork, by adding 3 fries to the opening at the top. Frorks are then used to scoop up and eat toppings that might fall out of the artisan burger.

“We’ve actually had phone calls throughout the week to, people asking if we’re going to sell them,” said Misty Buck, the Manager at the McDonald’s on London Road.

Though the promotion was nationwide, The London Road location was the only McDonald’s in Northern Minnesota that offered it.