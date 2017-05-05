Natural Surface Trails Begin to Open in Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth reports that city-managed natural surface trails are open.
Trail users are asked to use trails with care, practice etiquette on shared trails, and avoid entering wet areas to prevent trail damage.
Cyclists of Gitchee Gumi Shores trails are OPEN at:
- Hawk Ridge and Morningside Duluth Traverse
- Hartley Park
- Enger Park Traverse from Observation Rd to Hwy 53
- Chester Park Duluth Traverse
- Superior Hiking Trail in city limits
COGGS trails are CLOSED at:
- Lower Lester Duluth Traverse, Amity East & West
- Lincoln Park Duluth Traverse
- Piedmont
- Brewer
- Duluth Travers from Brewer to Spirit Mtn.
- Mission Creek
For information on trails and conditions visit http://www.duluthmn.gov/parks/trails-bikeways/#hike