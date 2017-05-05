Natural Surface Trails Begin to Open in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth reports that city-managed natural surface trails are open.

Trail users are asked to use trails with care, practice etiquette on shared trails, and avoid entering wet areas to prevent trail damage.

Cyclists of Gitchee Gumi Shores trails are OPEN at:

Hawk Ridge and Morningside Duluth Traverse

Hartley Park

Enger Park Traverse from Observation Rd to Hwy 53

Chester Park Duluth Traverse

Superior Hiking Trail in city limits

COGGS trails are CLOSED at:

Lower Lester Duluth Traverse, Amity East & West

Lincoln Park Duluth Traverse

Piedmont

Brewer

Duluth Travers from Brewer to Spirit Mtn.

Mission Creek

For information on trails and conditions visit http://www.duluthmn.gov/parks/trails-bikeways/#hike