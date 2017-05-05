New Day Shelter Fundraiser This Saturday Will Take Participants ‘Under the Sea’

It's a Fundraiser to Help Sexual and Domestic Abuse Survivors

ASHLAND, Wis.- The New Day shelter in Ashland is holding their 22nd annual Fundraiser, Saturday.

It’s an Under the sea themed party, where attendees will have the chance to win 20,000 dollars worth of raffle prizes, eat a delicious meal, and enjoy some dessert. The proceeds help fund the new day shelter that helps victims and survivors of rape and sexual assault.

“Our community is tremendous. They support us in everything that we do, we wouldn’t be able to function the way that we do as an agency without the support of our community,” said Christa Grande, a Client Service Advocate for the New Day Shelter.

Tickets are 50 dollars and can be purchased at Jet Travel, Solstice Outdoors, or Neighborly Bar in Ashland.