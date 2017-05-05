North Shore Scenic Railroad Opens for the Season

100,000 Riders Are Expected on the Rails This Year

DULUTH, Minn. – Starting today, the North Shore Scenic Railroad invites families to ride the rails along Lake Superior.

Today was opening day for the railroad. There are plenty of options as far as experiences go this year.

Officials say they expect more than 100,000 people to take a train ride this season.

“It’s really fun to finally see people back again at the Depot enjoying the trains, seeing the trains, riding the trains,” says Josh Miller, Station Master at the North Shore Scenic Railroad. “We operate seven days a week all summer long so it’s going to be a really fun year.”

The railway offers a “Goat Yoga” train this Sunday. For more information visit their website: http://www.northshorescenicrailroad.org/Home.html