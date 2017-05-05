Original Stenciling Unveiled at Glensheen Mansion

40 Years of Paint Removed

DULUTH, Minn. – Glensheen Mansion in Duluth holds more than 100 years of history withing its walls and now original stenciling is bringing life to Alfred’s room.

Conservators from Midwest Art Conservation Center are currently removing 40 years of white, latex based paint.

The stenciling was originally covered up in the 1970s by request of the Glensheen Staff. This was apparently a common practice during that time.

This was apparently a common practice during that time.

This work is possible through donations and money raised through the Glensheen Gala.

“It’s uncovering the history of the house. It’s just uncovering something that no one’s seen for decades so that’s pretty spectacular,” said Kristy Jeffcoat, Senior Paintings Conservator for Midwest Art Conservation Center.

Glensheen staff tells FOX 21 the stenciling could be ready to be seen on tour by Saturday, but will definitely be on full display for the Glensheen Gala on May 13.

Glensheen Mansion is located at 3300 London Rd, Duluth, MN 55804.

For more information, head to glensheen.org.