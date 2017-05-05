Red Flag Warning Issued; Burning Discouraged

DULUTH, Minn. – The National Weather Service in Duluth has issued a Red Flag Warning for low humidity and gusty winds.

This is in effect from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. today, Friday, May 5.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly.

A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

According to the The National Weather service, any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly and burning is discouraged.

The National Weather Service says an area of low pressure and cold front will move through the Northland today, creating a period of low humidity and gusty winds.

There will be a southerly flow today but will switch and increase to the west and then northwest with the approach and then passage of the cold front.

Widespread minimum relative humidity of 20 to 25 percent and wind gusts to around 25 mph will develop across

central and north central Minnesota, as well as areas near and north of the Iron Range, by late this afternoon.

There could be stray gusts to as high as 30 mph after the cold front passage.

Light showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible for areas near and east and north of the Iron Range today, and the showers could cause even stronger gusts to over 30 mph.