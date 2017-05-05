South St. Louis DWI Court Named One of Four ‘Academy Courts’ in the Nation

DULUTH, Minn. – The South St. Louis DWI Court in Duluth, has been named one of four national Academy Courts in the United States by the National Center for DWI Courts (NCDC) and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The Court was selected from more than 700 nationwide and will now serve a term of three years

As an Academy Court, the South St. Louis County DWI Court will help develop, identify, and test national best practices for DWI courts, as well as provide technical assistance and host jurisdictions interested in starting a DWI court.

The Court has been in operation since January 2008 and has graduated more than 250 participants, with 38 active, and 26 graduate at present time.

The Court works to break the cycle of addition through improved access to services for repeat offenders, which, according to the Sixth Judicial District, has been proven to increase public safety, reduce recidivism, reduce cost, and strengthen families.