St. Scholastica Celebrates Start of Physician Assistant Program

The PA program is Minnesota's first, north of the Twin Cities

DULUTH, Minn. – The College of St. Scholastica now offers more options for health care students.

A physician assistant program starts next fall. The program accepted 30 full-time students for courses at the CSS Health Science Center.

Today, incoming students, faculty, and officials from the school celebrated the program’s accreditation.

“I think that’s probably what excited me the most is that it’s brand new and you can kind of make it your own,” said Kelsey Mork, an incoming PA student. “It’s also in an area that I really care about.”

St. Scholastica’s Master of Physician Assistant Studies program is Minnesota’s first, north of the Twin Cities.