Tunnel Cleaning Project Scheduled on I-35 and Highway 61

Will take place from Mon., May 7 to Wed., May 10

DULUTH, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation has scheduled a tunnel cleaning project that will begin on Sunday, May 7. The project is scheduled during evening hours to minimize traffic interference.

Motorists are asked to watch for work zones and follow message board directions.

Schedule:

Northbound tunnels on I-35 in Duluth , Sunday, May 7 from 6:30 p.m. to Monday, May 8 at 4 a.m.

Southbound tunnels on I-35 in Duluth, Monday, May 8 from 6:30 p.m. to Tuesday May 9 at 4 a.m.

Both directions of the Lafayette and Silver Cliff Tunnels, Tuesday, May 9 from 6:30 p.m. to Wed. May 10 at 4 a.m.

The tunnels are cleaned once annually and includes improving safety by brightening tunnel walls and checking and replacing lights.

Motorists should use caution when driving in the area for their safety and the safety of construction workers.