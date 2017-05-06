Dennis Godfrey Memorial Car Show held at Lake Superior College

Students organize the annual car show

DULUTH, Minn. – Lake Superior College’s automotive program hosted its 11th annual Dennis Godfrey Memorial Car Show on Saturday. The event is organized and run by the students.

“Putting on a car show like this gets them contacts,” organizer, Matthew Bisbee said. “Because there are some business owners that have vehicles entered in, so [ the students] can get to know [business leaders] in an informal setting and they can do some networking and maybe get a job out of it.”

Money raised goes to the Dennis Godfrey Memorial Scholarship, which helps automotive students pay for college expenses.