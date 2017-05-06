“Grease” to Be Performed at Superior High School

A Fun Fair Was Held Saturday to Help Get in the 1950s Spirit

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Next week, Superior High School stages its production of the 50s-themed musical “Grease.”

Today, the cast staged a fun fair to spread the 50s spirit and, more importantly, to raise money for the school’s theater program, which puts on a musical every spring.

“It’s one way that the community can come together that’s different from sports and things like that because not everyone’s a good athlete so it’s another way for other kids to share their talents,” says Elise Hintzman, who will play Sandy in the production.

The fun fair included games, music performances, and a classic car show.