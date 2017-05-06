Iron River Woman Celebrates 100th Birthday

Dorothy Kangas Was a Teacher for More Than 30 Years

IRON RIVER, Wis. – Dorothy Kangas celebrated her 100th birthday today. She was a teacher in Northern Wisconsin for 32 years.

Today, hundreds of friends, family, and former students wished her well on her centennial birthday.

“Been a friend to all and she’s still active at 100 years old and gets out in the community and does her thing,” said Dorothy’s son Ray Kangas.

“I love it. Love every minute and everybody,” said Dorothy Kangas about the great turnout for her party.

Dorothy is doing well and she and her family expect many more birthdays to come.