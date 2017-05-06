Multiple Sclerosis advocates walk to bring awareness

The annual M.S. walk was held on the Lakewalk

DULUTH, Minn. – Hundreds packed Duluth’s Lakewalk to help raise awareness for the fight against Multiple Sclerosis.

A group of about 250 people walked in the annual Walk M.S. fundraiser. People on hand walked for friends and family suffering from M.S. Officals say community support is important for M.S. patients.

“It really lifts their spirits,” Walk M.S. coordinator, Beth Swanson said. “It really makes them think that people care about this disease. And almost everyone knows someone that has M.S. It really does affect a lot of people.”

Oragnizers hoped to raise around $36,000 for M.S. research.