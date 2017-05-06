Opening day for Duluth little league players

Teams prepare for the start of the season with fun exhibition games

DULUTH, Minn. – Play ball! Saturday was opening day for the Western Duluth Little League. The league held its first ever “opening day” ceremony at their field by Wade Stadium. Little leaguers hit the field for a day of intra-squad games as a way to ease into a new season.

“It’s a lot less pressure to play against their own team, learn, and kind of get those nerves out of the way before games actually count,” Vice President of Western Duluth Little Leage, Corey Verhl said.

The Western Duluth Little League features a little less than 200 players on 19 teams.