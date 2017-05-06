Runners Race to “Save Our Hooterz”

Annual 5K Raises Money for Breast Cancer Research

CLOQUET, Minn. – Runners raced through Cloquet to raise funds for breast cancer research at the 10th annual Save Our Hooterz Fun Run.

The event helps pay for four women to participate in a three day walk for breast cancer in Minneapolis.

Organizers say the fun run is a great way for the runners involved to help a good cause and have fun in the process.

“Whether it’s running or walking or biking, those types of activity just really facilitate community involvement and people like to be out, people like to run. It gives them a daily purpose to go do something,” says Jess Ochis, an organizer of the run.

This year’s Fun Run was the last. Over its history, it has raised thousands of dollars for breast cancer research.