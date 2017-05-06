UMD holds commencement ceremonies

UMD students celebrate graduation

DULUTH, Minn. – Saturday was one to remember for about 2,000 University of Minnesota Duluth students.

The school held its spring commencement ceremonies on Saturday at Amsoil Arena. As seniors picked up their diplomas, many grads now start their careers, but say good bye to college with advice for those following them.

“Keep pushing along,” says graduate, Tyler Cogswell. “You can make it. You know, it might be hard at times, but if you just push through, you’ll be in this spot eventually, and it’ll feel great.”

Cogswell is on his way to grad school, where he hopes to train to become a physical therapist.