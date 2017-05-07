I-35 Tunnels Undergoing Major Spring Cleanup Through Tuesday

DULUTH, Minn. – The tunnels of I-35 are getting a major spring cleanup from the roads to the walls.

MnDOT crews began work on the northbound lanes around 6:30 p.m. Sunday and were expected to wrap up by 4 a.m.

Motorists are urged to watch out for work zones and new directions.

The I-35 southbound tunnels will start getting scrubbed down Monday night at 6:30 until 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Cleaning the tunnels improves safety by brightening the tunnel walls and replacing lights inside, according to MnDOT.