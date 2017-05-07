Cloquet School Raises Funds For Playground

Our Redeemer Lutheran Preschool Holds Annual Barbecue Fundraiser
Graham Hakala

CLOQUET, Minn. – It was a great day for a barbecue as Our Redeemer Lutheran Preschool in Cloquet. It was part of a fundraiser to help fix up the school’s popular playground for the kids there.

“Really, we love serving the community,”  Pastor Matt Kohl said. “We’ve been doing a lot of great things with the preschool, and we’re seeing more students than ever come in and so it’s great to see the community come out and support us too.”

 

