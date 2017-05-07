Dave Zbaracki Enters Race For Council Dist. 2 Seat

DULUTH, Minn. (Press Release) – Dave Zbaracki, a Democrat, Congdon resident, veteran of Duluth’s outdoor sports industry, and 5th generation Duluthian, announced his candidacy for City Council in the 2nd District, challenging current City Council President, Joel Sipress, on Saturday in a Facebook post. Zbaracki, 34, is running on a platform of improving public health and accessibility, expanding our sharing economy, and also wants the city to “embrace the future.”

Central to Zbaracki’s plan is to build a municipal fiber optic network in the city of Duluth: “We can no longer accept the status quo offered to us by the major telecoms who have a virtual monopoly on internet services in the city. Duluthians pay too much for a substandard product, and we’re getting left behind. It’s time we take our destiny in our own hands, use our can-do attitude as Duluthians and build something better together! This will not only help individual consumers, especially in an era where net neutrality is being threatened, but also our schools, police, public works, hospitals, libraries, and businesses. This is also an anti-poverty issue. We can no longer accept the notion that internet access in 2017 is a luxury. It is a utility and needs to be affordable and accessible for all Duluthians. This is an issue that can unite us all.”

Dave is the father of Catherine (5) and Adam (3). He graduated from UMD with a degree in political science and history with a minor in geography. His wife, Anne, is also a Duluth native, a physician at Essentia Health, as well as a Captain, flight surgeon, and Iraq War Veteran at the 148th Fighter Wing in Duluth.