Docks Filling Up At Barker’s Island Marina

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Boaters are moving on out of hibernation and ready to take over lakes and rivers. Over at Barker’s Island in Superior, boats of all sizes are already docked and hitting the waters of Lake Superior.

Despite the strange weather we’ve been experiencing over the past couple months, boaters haven’t held back.

“It’s been really good,” Ship Store manager, Megan Brevak said. “You know, we had that early spring, so everyone was ready to go right away. Then we had some snow and rain, That kind of set us back. But people are still here, getting their boats together. They’re excited.”

Officials at the marina are urging boaters on Minnesota lakes to have a working carbon monoxide detector installed on all boats that have an enclosed cabin. It’s a new law now in effect.