Father, Son Enjoy Some Fishing On Lester River

DULUTH, Minn. – Anglers were out on Minnesota rivers taking in the sunshine Sunday. That included a father and son trying to catch trout and salmon on the Lester River in Duluth.

“I see a lot of stuff about the weather and what the weather should be like when you’re fishing and so I looked at the weather and I said maybe this could be a good day,” says Jack Pitoscia, who was fishing with his dad.

They were not alone. All over the Northland, people were out biking, running, and just enjoying the beautiful day.