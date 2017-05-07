Motorcyclists Rally For Safety, Fewer Deaths In 2017

Nearly 5,000 Bikers Were Killed On U.S. Roads in 2015

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – The snow’s gone, the sun’s heating up and the pavement’s getting much busier with motorcycles hitting the road for another season. And those bikers are urging drivers to keep a serious eye out for riders to help cut down on the nearly 5,00 biker deaths a year on U.S. roads, according to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration.

“We hold [the awareness rally] every spring to just let the motorists know that motorcyclists are going to be back on the highways and roads and to take that extra look,” motorcycle rider, Andrew Matthiasen said.

On Sunday, motorcyclists stood on Tower Avenue in Superior for hours holding up signs and encouraging drivers to get off the phone and pay attention on the roads. According to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration, when motorcycles and other vehicles collide it’s usually the vehicle’s driver who violates the motorcyclist’s right of way. It’s just one example being talked about during this National Motorcyclists Awareness Month.

“Constantly check your mirrors when you’re changing lanes. Please take that extra check into that lane you’re turning in,” rally organizer, Dorrie Meyer said.

Motorcycle riders at the rally said they can be easily hidden in a vehicle’s blind spots. Fatalities among motorcycle riders and passengers have increased nearly three percent from 2006 to 2015, driven largely by an eight percent increase in 2015.