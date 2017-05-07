UWS Sweeps Northwestern, Earns Final UMAC Playoff Birth

Yellowjackets Sweep the Eagles, Will Face St.Scholastica Thursday

SUPERIOR, Wis- The University of Wisconsin-Superior Yellowjackets got the sweep they needed over Northwestern Sunday, to secure the 4th and final spot in the UMAC Tournament. They defeated the Eagles in game one 10 to 4, and game two 6 to 5. In the 1st playoff round for UWS, they’ll meet border battle rival and top-seed, St.Scholastica. The Saints are ranked 25th in Division III nationally, first pitch set for 7:00 PM Thursday at Wade Stadium.