Yoga Train Offers Unique Ride Along the North Shore

Special Ride Will Be Offered for the Next Four Sundays

DULUTH, Minn. – For anyone looking to find inner peace in a unique place, you now have the chance to do yoga on a moving train.

A trip along Lake Superior’s North Shore is just the thing some people need to cool down, especially when they take a ride on the yoga train.

It may sound like a crazy idea, but the North Shore Scenic Railroad’s Yoga Train is the kind of unique experience many people crave.

“It’s something completely different than anything I’ve ever done,” says the Yoga Train’s instructor Katie Olson. “One of my main philosophies is yoga can be done anywhere and I think this proves well.”

The 75 minute session takes these riders along the Lake Superior shore, where they do yoga in an open-air box car.

“All of a sudden you would see the gorgeous scenery and you’d feel the fresh air coming in and it was just really relaxing,” says Sharon Shelerud, who rode on the train. “You got a good workout in, and we had a lot of laughs along the way too.”

It feels different than a traditional studio.

“Yoga on the train is a little more rhythmic,” says Todd Carlson, who rode on the train. “It’s kind of back and forth. There’s different sounds and the visual aspect of stuff going by is kind of neat.”

But the riders are up to the challenge.

“You had to be careful when you were doing some of the exercises so you didn’t hit the person next to you,” says Shelerud.

And the yoga train proves that finding balance is always possible.

“Many people think yoga should be quiet, but the interesting thing is you find quietness within even though the loudness is without,” says Olson. “You can really find peace anywhere. Even on a chugging train.”

The yoga train departs the Depot in Duluth for the next four Sundays.

For more information follow this link: http://www.northshorescenicrailroad.org/yogatrain.html