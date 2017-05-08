Over 65,000 Pounds of Medications Collected in Wisconsin for Drug Take-Back Day

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice says a preliminary tally shows people around Wisconsin may have turned over a record amount of unused medications during a drug take-back day in April.

The DOJ says preliminary estimates show 66,039 pounds of medications and more than 300 receptacles around the state during drug take-back events April 29.

The record is 64,247 pounds, set on a take-back day in spring 2016.

The drugs have been secured in semi-trailers for transport to Covanta Energy Corporation in Indianapolis, where the drugs will be incinerated. Covanta Energy will provide the official weight of the drugs.

DOJ spokesman Johnny Koremenos says the preliminary number has been slightly lower than the official weight for the last four take-back days.