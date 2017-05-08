Duluth Airshow In Need of Volunteers

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Airshow is on the hunt for 100 more volunteers to assist with this year’s event.

With the show just three weeks away, volunteers are needed to assist with concessions and parking.

Public Relations Co-Director Jodi Grayson stated, “The volunteers we need do not need to have any sort of special skills. They really just need to be friendly, smiling faces.”

Volunteers are asked to be prepared to commit to a full day.

“The great thing about volunteering at the Airshow is that you earn money for the organization of your choice”, noted Duluth Airshow Public Relations Director Roger Reinert. “This really is unique. In the past, we have had organizations earn from $5,000 – $10,000 in one weekend. It all depends on the number of volunteers, and how well parking and ticket sales revenues are this year.”

The Duluth Airshow is set for June 3 and 4 at the Duluth International Airport, acts scheduled include the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, the Canadian Forces Snowbirds, Jack Links Waco Jet, performer Jacquie B, a USAF F-35 Lightening, and several others.

Those interested can email volunteer@duluthairshow.com or by calling 218-590-0981.