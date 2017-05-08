Council Decides To Table ‘Local Authority’ Resolution

Resolution Would Allow City More Local Control

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth city council was undecided on a resolution Monday night that would perhaps give the local government more localized power to make decisions.

But multiple city council members felt the resolution could potentially cost the city of Duluth millions of dollars in bonding money for future projects if the council moved forward with the resolution.

The resolution brought to the agenda by councilor Em Westerlund would be another step closer for the city of Duluth to make more localized decisions on issues affecting the community.

This would send a message to Gov. Mark Dayton that local government should have the ability to properly debate issues in their own communities. But the council couldn’t come to terms and decided to table the resolution until further notice.

“We need to look at what’s most important in front of us and stay focused on moving our city forward on our projects and our upcoming budget process which were just starting to work on. So I’m in favoring of tabling it otherwise I would be a no vote,” Councilor Elissa Hansen.

Currently the City of Duluth is hoping to see some funding from the state level for the cleanup of the St. Louis River, updating the steam heat system that services downtown and a new science hall to be built on the UMD campus totaling nearly $75 million.