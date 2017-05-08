Duluth School Board Questions Proposed Cost of Playground Mulch Removal

The $1.2 million bid was twice the amount estimated by the consultant working with the district

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth School Board met Monday as part of a business committee meeting to discuss a controversial topic that’s been going on for the last couple years. The issue stems from safety concerns brought up by parents, regarding the rubber mulch used at the district’s nine school playgrounds.

Concern was shared among board members about the proposed $1.2 million costs to pay for this project with a 3 year time frame.

The project would involve removing the current rubber mulch from all the school playgrounds and replacing it with a safer wood fiber. The district has been working with a consultant, who initially estimated the price of the project around $650,000, which left many board members with frustrated and disappointed.

“We should have been given a package, a price that was acceptable and we haven’t been,” said school board member Art Johnson. “And I have to say go back and get our prices and do a design that’s affordable.”

“I think the parents have made it quite clear that we need to make a change,” said at large board member Harry Welte. “Three years is not going to satisfy them and it no longer satisfies me.”

Many board members referenced the lower cost of similar projects other schools in the region have paid to remove rubber mulch, such as in Minneapolis. Luke Sydow, the consultant working on this project, says the amount of work to remove current playground equipment, paired with a short timeline of completion for the project was a result for the higher than expected bid.

“I’m not in favor of high numbers,” said Sydow. “I did what we could do to provide [contractors] the best information at the time and I think that’s what I can do. I’m sorry it’s high.”

Welte was very outspoken tonight, saying he’d like to see more bids come in from local contractors who can complete this project in a shorter time at a lower cost.

The school board will vote on this issue at its meeting next Tuesday.