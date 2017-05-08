Farmer’s Market Open for the Season

It's Open Wednesday and Saturday

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Farmer’s market has finally opened their doors for the season.

The market opened last Saturday, and will be open every Wednesday and Saturday until September. Farmers bring products like locally grown flowers, produce, honey, and maple syrup to the market, where customers can meet the farmers face to face, and learn exactly where their food comes from.

“We put a lot of time and effort down there along with the other vendors, and we spend a lot of time with our loyal customers and it’s always fun to get down there and get the season started,” said Derek Hoffbauer, the Owner of the Duluth Flower Farm.

The farmers market is open from 7 am to noon on Saturdays, and 2pm to 6 pm on Wednesdays.