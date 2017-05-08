Food Trucks Hit the Streets

The Rambler is Out and About 7 Days a Week

DULUTH, Minn.- A Food Truck, the Rambler, was out serving lunch for the first time this season.

The Rambler will be out seven days a week to offer their dishes like Mahi Mahi tacos or Reuben fritters to people looking for a quick lunch. The food truck will be visiting different businesses and organizations throughout the week.

The owners of the Rambler are also working on opening a catering service, where they are planning to debut new recipes.

“I just forget how exciting it is until we open the window for the first time in the year,” said Jonathan Reznick the Owner of the Rambler.

Visit www.theramblermn.com for their schedule.