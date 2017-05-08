Garfield’s Resignation Has Elm Eyeing Council Seat

SUPERIOR, Wis. – A Superior city council candidate who lost by one vote last month to the now-resigning Graham Garfield says he’ll run for the seat again if the council chooses to appoint a replacement.

“In the end, depending on what the council decides, I’m looking to rise to the challenge an serve this city and the constituents who voted for me in the recent election,” said Tylor Elm.

The Superior city council will vote May 16 whether to appoint a new councilor, hold a special election, or leave the seat vacant.

The council will vote to accept Garfield’s resignation at May 16 council meeting.

Graham is facing four counts of domestic abuse charges.