Gas Utility Project to Begin on 48th Ave E

DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth has announced a gas main replacement project at 48th Avenue East from Superior Street to Glenwood Street.

This project will help to reinforce a gas distribution main loop in the Lakeside neighborhood, and will include a three-week closure of the Lake Walk Trail between 48th and 52nd Avenue East, a suggested detour for users is to use the sidewalk of London Road.

Along the project route, each street intersection except Superior Street and Glenwood Street is expect to be closed for one to two days.

Street closures will generally only occur during work hours.