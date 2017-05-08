LISC Celebration Held in Duluth

Program Focused on Housing, Schools, and Jobs

DULUTH, Minn.-The Duluth Branch of the Local Initiatives Support Corporation held its annual celebration today.

LISC gathered together numerous business and public officials to talk about the future of Duluth.

Subjects discussed including housing, the schools, and the workforce.

“What we’re doing today is celebrating what’s been done and talking about how we move forward and do more,” said Pam Kramer, executive director for LISC.

One of the top areas where LISC has seen improvements in Duluth is the Lincoln Park neighborhood, due to a number of factors related to the developments in that area.

