Meeting Held for Updates on Belknap Street

Business Owners Were Able to Ask Questions and Learn About the Project

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Business owners and partners gathered for a Public meeting that discussed updates on the Belknap street construction in Superior.

In Monday’s meeting, business owners who could be affected by the construction had the chance to ask questions on road closures, and what streets would be available for customers to use to get to the businesses. When finished, the Belknap street project will replace 1.4 miles of concrete roadway, upgrade the storm sewer system, and improve safety on the street.

“We’re trying to let people know during construction to be patient, to be supportive, and to shop local, ” said Lindsey Jacobson, the Executive Director of Superior Business Improvement District.

The next Belknap construction meeting will be held in 2 weeks.