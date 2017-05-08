Mother Pleads For Answers In Unsolved Hit and Run

Scott Christensen Was Killed Seven Months Ago

Seven months after losing her son, one Iron Range mother is hoping someone out there can help her find closure.

Rita Licari wants answer about what happened to her son, Scott Christensen the night he died.

Investigators say Christensen was hit and killed on Highway 100 near Aurora sometime before 4 a.m. Oct. 2 of 2016, but they still don’t know who hit him.

Licari says her son was her miracle child.

“For 13 years I figured I couldn’t have kids, and he came along,” said Licari. “I thought he was an infection but he wasn’t, he was my miracle.”

Christensen, 24, loved farming, friends and mudding adventures.

Licari says she has good memories with him shortly after his 24th birthday, but she didn’t know those would be the last.

“I’m not sure on the particulars; I’m not sure what exactly happened I’m just trying to piece together things,” said Licari. “Even if we can get something that happened, it would help us heal.”

Investigators do say it’s possible the driver wasn’t aware they hit a person.

Licari says she wants to know what happened, not only for her sake but for the driver’s as well.

“I understand it was an accident,” said Licari. “I understand that. I can’t imagine the pain they have knowing. We both need closure. It was an accident. I hope they could come forward to give us closure and them closure. The pain must make them half crazy.”

If you have any information about the incident, call 911. A reward fund has been set up for someone who might have information about what happened, more information about that can be found here.