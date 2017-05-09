7 West TapHouse Expanding Near Miller Hill Mall

New Location: 2510 Maple Grove Road

DULUTH, Minn. – Five years after launching 7 West TapHouse in downtown Duluth, and most recently on Tower Avenue in Superior, the fast-making burger machine is expanding near the Miller Hill Mall.

“I sat up here and counted the number of cars one day, and the number is ridiculous,” said Rick Lampton, owner of the 7 West businesses in the Twin Ports.

Lampton has been counting those potential customers from the future home of the new 7 West on the 2500 hundred block of Maple Grove Road, which is the former home of Nevada Bob’s.

The new 7 West location will be bigger and wider, with additions like artisan pizza and crafted cocktails.

Lampton says demand is high for the expansion, including from his home turf.

“The Iron Range, I get a text or an email — I’m from the Iron Range — so I get someone asking for one up there all the time. So I tell them we are slowly working that way,” Lampton explained while throwing back a chuckle.

The new 7 West is expected to be serving customers by the end of the summer.

Lampton also owns the Grizzly’s locations in the Twin Ports. Both business models will employ roughly 200 people by the time the third 7 West opens.