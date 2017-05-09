Carpet Removed to Reveal Original Wood Floors at Glensheen

Red Carpet Had Been in Place for 40 Years

DULUTH, Minn. – Glensheen Mansion is revealing some old floors that look brand new.

The red carpet has been removed from the basement to unveil the original woods floors throughout the level.

The work was done throughout the month of April.

The wood was refinished with a natural stain.

This is the first time since the 1970s that this basement has looked like it did back in 1910.

Glensheen officials tell us this is the biggest wow factor on a tour.