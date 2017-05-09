Classes, Activities Cancelled at Gransburg High School Following Threats

GRANSBURG, Wis. – Grantsburg High School cancelled all classes and activities Tuesday following a threat on social media.

The Grantsburg Superintendent released a letter to parents and the public stating that the district was notified just after 7 a.m. about a social media post that stated a student had intentions to become a school shooter.

As a result, classes were cancelled and all after school activities to complete a full threat assessment.

The student involved in threat has been taken into custody by the Burnett County Sheriff’s Department, according to the Grantsburg School District. Reports indicate a 19-year-old Siren man was responsible for the posts.

Classes will resume Wednesday. An increased police presence in the area will take place for the rest of the week, for the safety of students and faculty.

Full message:

This letter is to provide you with information about a social media threat we received this morning, May 9, 2017. At around 7:10 am we were notified of a social media post that stated a student intended to become a school shooter. This threat led to canceled classes for today. School activities were also cancelled due to the need for additional time to complete a threat assessment.

With the help of the Burnett County Sheriffs Department and Village Police, the threat was investigated and the student apprehended and charged. We confirmed that the student is now in the custody of the Burnett County Sheriff’s Office.

Classes will resume as usual tomorrow. However, we have asked for a Police presence in and around our schools for the remainder of the week. Counselors will be available should students want to speak with anyone about this event.

We are committed to safety in our schools. All threats to our schools and students are taken seriously and thoroughly investigated. We want to clearly communicate with parents when issues like this arise. We want to give you the facts so that you can discuss them with your son or daughter prior to the return of school. Please feel free to call your school principal or me with any concerns or questions. Sincerely,

Dr. Joni Burgin

Superintendent

Grantsburg School District