Construction Starts on Hibbing Roundabout

Work Will be Finished in the Fall

HIBBING, Minn. – The city Will soon have A roundabout at a busy intersection.

Work started Tuesday on a roundabout at the intersection of U.S. Rt. 169 and MN-37.

Traffic is limited to one lane in each direction for the next two weeks while crews work on a cross–over.

The roundabout should be finished in the fall.