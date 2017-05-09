Curtis Oil Sells SuperAmerica Franchise In Duluth Area

All But One Location To Stay, Including All Employees

DULUTH, Minn. – One of Duluth’s oldest gas station groups has been sold. But the dozens of employees – some of more than 30 years – are staying put.

FOX 21’s Dan Hanger reported Tuesday that Curtis Oil has made a deal to sell eight of the nine franchise SuperAmerica gas station in the Northland to SuperAmerica Corporate.

Curtis Oil of Duluth has owned the “SAs” for more than 45 years.

Longtime employee and district manager, Mike Letica, says the company is thankful the new owner will continue to operate the gas stations and keep the nearly 90 Northland employees on the job.

“You go through almost like a grieving stage where you have different stages of grief. And when I found out SuperAmerica Corporate was the ones who were buying it, I was very relieved because I know how good they are in the community,” Letica said.

The only SuperAmerica that’s closing is the gas station on the 4900 block of Miller Trunk Highway.

The SA there sits on a uniquely large lot at Curtis Oil headquarters.

The future of the property is wide open at this point and could eventually become a new SuperAmerica location in the future, according to Letica.

Letica said longtime Curtis Oil co-owner Jack Curtis is planning to retire, which is the reason for selling the SuperAmerica gas stations.

The Curtis oil and propane business will continue with plans for expanding in the future, according to Letica.

The following statement was released Tuesday by Curtis Oil involving the sale and the past decades of service to the Duluth area.

“After 46+ years of operating we are eternally thankful for the many years of patronage the Duluth area residents have shown our stores. While the stores will remain in the SuperAmerica family, Curtis Oil will no longer own or operate the stores in the Duluth area. The store employees and faces you’ve come to know will continue to be part of the SA family of stores as they join 190+ locations already operated by SuperAmerica. Thank you so much, it’s been a privilege to do business with you! As we have done for 57+ years, Curtis Oil and Propane will continue to offer fuel oil and propane service to heat your home.”