Fitbit Names Duluth No. 1 Fittest City in America

DULUTH, Minn. – Fitbit has named Duluth, Minnesota as the fittest city in America.

After looking at aggregated user data such as daily steps, active minutes, resting heart rate, and sleep duration, from more than 10 million Fitbit users nationwide, Fitbit names the top 20 fittest cities in America.

The top 20:

Duluth, Minn. Appleton, Wis. Eau Claire, Wis. Boulder, Colo. Bellingham, Wash. Madison, Wis. Billings, Mont. Rochester, Minn. Spokane, Wash. Eugene, Ore. Green Bay, Wis. Denver, Colo. Portland, Ore. Sioux Falls, S.D. Lincoln, Neb. Syracuse, N.Y. Rochester, N.Y. Grand Rapids, Mich. Janesville, Wis. Minneapolis, Minn.

Fitbit reports that Duluth held the number two spot for sleep with an average length of 7 hours and 6 minutes per night and held the third spot for both average daily steps at 8,174 and daily active minutes with 20.6 per day.