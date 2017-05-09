GOP Backs Away from Negotiating to Push Dayton on Budget

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Republicans who control the legislature are preparing to challenge Gov. Mark Dayton over the budget.

The two sides have been meeting privately for a week to has out their different versions for the next two-year budget. But the GOP appeared to reverse course Monday night, taking steps to send the Democratic governor their own budget proposals.

The maneuver puts the Legislature on a collision course with just two weeks remaining in the session. Dayton has criticized the GOP budget as too slim and suggested he may veto several bills. He’s outlined a roughly $46 billion package, while Republicans have assembled nearly $45 billion in spending with more than $1 billion in tax cuts.

Legislative leaders shed little light on their plans Monday, when House Speaker Kurt Daudt said negotiations were progressing.