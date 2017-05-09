Graffiti-Filled Lighthouse Gets Painted Over

DULUTH, Minn. – There was new information Tuesday involving the disturbing graffiti spray-painted all over one of the historic lighthouses in Canal Park.

The Army Corps of Engineers put a fresh coat of white paint on top of the graffiti.

A top official with the Duluth Army Corps of Engineers says the U.S. discussions are now underway to form a better plan to not only help keep the lighthouse free of crime, but also in the best shape possible when it comes to the structure.

Both lighthouses in Canal Park were listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2016.

A special crew from the Coast Guard will be working on the lighthouse in the coming weeks, according to Dan Carlson, with the Army Corps of Engineers.

