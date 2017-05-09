Knowing Your Neighbor, Buffalo Valley Campground

Campground Has Many Amenities

It’s almost time to get the kids, load up the camper and head to your favorite camp ground. The family could be sitting around a campfire, eating s’mores and not having a care in the world.

Sound nice?

In this week’s Knowing Your Neighbor, we take you to Buffalo Valley Campground that sits just miles from Duluth.

Buffalo Valley campground has 104 camp sites spread around 80 acres of well-maintained ground it’s a perfect getaway from reality.

“They come back to their camper with their family and they can cook hot dogs. They can do marshmallows and have s’mores. The kids enjoy being outside and enjoying a campfire,” says Darrell Eckenberg.

The campground is located just south of Duluth off of I–35, feeding off of tourist making their way into the city.

“Duluth is kind of our main attraction to get everybody to come here,” says Eckenberg.

Management at the campground feels they are in the perfect location for those who want to come and stay.

“We’re 10 minutes away from Duluth; we have 9 golf courses right around us. I have white water rafting that’s right up the road. We have black bear casino,” says Eckenberg.

They say that times are changing more and more people want to experience the backroads of the country these days.

“It’s gotten to the point where more people are camping and getting out camping because what it costs to stay in a camper and travel around and see different areas instead of being stuck in a motel,” says Eckenberg.

Once you’re done with your stay. The Buffalo Campground staff will point you in the right direction.

“Just trying to be friendly with them and get to talk to them and find out where they’re from, where they’re going or how I can help them get to different places.” says Eckenberg.

The campground also has a full service bar and restaurant on site if you’re not the s’mores and hot dogs kind of person.