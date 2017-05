Mayo Clinic Now Offers Gender Reassignment Surgery

ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) – Mayo Clinic says its surgeons have performed the first gender reassignment surgery in Rochester.

Doctors helped Michael Keller of Rochester transition to Marisa Ann Bella in a nearly six-hour procedure. The 1980 Rochester Lourdes graduate was on eof the first patients to enroll in Mayo’s Transgender and intersex Specialty Care Clinic when it opened more than two years ago.

The Post-Bulletin says the 54-year-old Bella underwent hormonal therapy, facial feminization, and breast augmentation before having the reassignment surgery on February 24.

Mayo Clinic says planning and preparation for offering reassignment surgery began four years ago.